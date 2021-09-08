First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $700.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) will report $700.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for First Solar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $649.79 million to $763.05 million. First Solar reported sales of $927.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Solar will report full year sales of $2.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $3.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Solar.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $629.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FSLR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.48.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $94.48 on Wednesday. First Solar has a 1 year low of $59.52 and a 1 year high of $112.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.66. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.77.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $43,318.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,400.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 3,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $232,080.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,042,491.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,384 shares of company stock worth $3,970,170 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Solar by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,048 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in First Solar by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,304 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in First Solar by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in First Solar by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,692 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

