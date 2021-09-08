First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FDTS) Shares Down 1.4%

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FDTS)’s stock price was down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $48.71 and last traded at $48.71. Approximately 1,270 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 1,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.40.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.69.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.