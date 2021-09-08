First Western Financial (MYFW) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for First Western Financial (NASDAQ: MYFW):

9/7/2021 – First Western Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “First Western Financial Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It provides wealth management services which include deposit, loans, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services through its subsidiaries. First Western Financial Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

9/2/2021 – First Western Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “First Western Financial Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It provides wealth management services which include deposit, loans, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services through its subsidiaries. First Western Financial Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

9/1/2021 – First Western Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “First Western Financial Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It provides wealth management services which include deposit, loans, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services through its subsidiaries. First Western Financial Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

8/27/2021 – First Western Financial was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

8/12/2021 – First Western Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “First Western Financial Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It provides wealth management services which include deposit, loans, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services through its subsidiaries. First Western Financial Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

8/11/2021 – First Western Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “First Western Financial Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It provides wealth management services which include deposit, loans, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services through its subsidiaries. First Western Financial Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

8/5/2021 – First Western Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “First Western Financial Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It provides wealth management services which include deposit, loans, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services through its subsidiaries. First Western Financial Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

8/4/2021 – First Western Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “First Western Financial Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It provides wealth management services which include deposit, loans, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services through its subsidiaries. First Western Financial Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

7/28/2021 – First Western Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “First Western Financial Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It provides wealth management services which include deposit, loans, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services through its subsidiaries. First Western Financial Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

7/27/2021 – First Western Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “First Western Financial Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It provides wealth management services which include deposit, loans, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services through its subsidiaries. First Western Financial Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

7/21/2021 – First Western Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “First Western Financial Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It provides wealth management services which include deposit, loans, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services through its subsidiaries. First Western Financial Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

7/20/2021 – First Western Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “First Western Financial Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It provides wealth management services which include deposit, loans, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services through its subsidiaries. First Western Financial Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

7/15/2021 – First Western Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “First Western Financial Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It provides wealth management services which include deposit, loans, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services through its subsidiaries. First Western Financial Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

MYFW traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,813. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $213.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.92. First Western Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $31.72.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $23.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.20 million. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.91%. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Western Financial news, CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $656,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 784,664 shares in the company, valued at $20,597,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYFW. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 174.4% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 230,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,974,000 after acquiring an additional 146,644 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 303.7% in the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 167,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 125,694 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 52.2% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 337,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,746,000 after acquiring an additional 115,900 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of First Western Financial by 104.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after buying an additional 74,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Western Financial during the second quarter valued at $1,828,000. 47.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Western Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business.

