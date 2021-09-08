FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Sets New 1-Year High at $88.69

Shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $88.69 and last traded at $88.15, with a volume of 130897 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.06.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FCFS shares. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of FirstCash in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price target on FirstCash from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstCash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

Get FirstCash alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.65.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. FirstCash had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $389.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that FirstCash, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCFS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in FirstCash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in FirstCash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in FirstCash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS)

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.