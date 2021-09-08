Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 175.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,666 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Fiserv by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,948,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,796,000 after acquiring an additional 140,241 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Fiserv by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 7,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV opened at $115.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $76.15 billion, a PE ratio of 68.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.15 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FISV shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $4,708,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,696,700. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

