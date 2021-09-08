Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Purchased by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,108,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,815 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned approximately 0.32% of Fiserv worth $225,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,250,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 657.3% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 27,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 23,957 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 338,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,129,000 after acquiring an additional 18,080 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 80,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 181,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,399,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of FISV traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $115.47. 70,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,450,247. The company has a market capitalization of $76.47 billion, a PE ratio of 68.45, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.78. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $92.15 and a one year high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet raised Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at $8,182,575.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $4,708,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,696,700. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.