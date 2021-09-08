Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) President Sells $393,934.34 in Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) President Daniel P. Burkland sold 2,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.58, for a total transaction of $393,934.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

FIVN stock traded down $3.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $169.48. 104,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,851,332. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.47. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -239.29 and a beta of 0.48. Five9, Inc. has a one year low of $109.37 and a one year high of $211.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Five9 by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 252,901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,380,000 after buying an additional 57,011 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the second quarter worth approximately $399,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 2.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,696,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Five9 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,797,000. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FIVN. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Truist Securities cut shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $225.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist cut shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $225.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five9 has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.65.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

