FLETA Market Capitalization Tops $11.98 Million (FLETA)

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. In the last seven days, FLETA has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar. FLETA has a market cap of $11.98 million and approximately $555,343.00 worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLETA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00059375 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002920 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.14 or 0.00167346 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00014749 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00043855 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.39 or 0.00720416 BTC.

FLETA Profile

FLETA (FLETA) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,114,153,260 coins. The official website for FLETA is fleta.io . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FLETA is medium.com/@fletachain

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

FLETA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

