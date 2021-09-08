FLIP Trading Down 29.8% Over Last 7 Days (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. One FLIP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, FLIP has traded 29.8% lower against the US dollar. FLIP has a market cap of $474,035.21 and $367.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FLIP Coin Profile

FLP is a coin. Its launch date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 coins. FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Gameflip is marketplace where gamers can buy and sell digital goods. Established in 2014, Gameflip will now leverage blockchain technology to provide a transparent, safe, and frictionless infrastructure for buying and selling of digital goods among gamers, allowing them to own and securely store their digital goods on the blockchain. FLIP is an ERC20 token used as the main currency in the Gameflip platform. “

Buying and Selling FLIP

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars.

