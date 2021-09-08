Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,949 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Flowserve worth $4,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Flowserve by 1.2% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Flowserve by 2.6% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Flowserve by 4.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Flowserve by 9.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Flowserve by 6.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FLS opened at $37.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.28. Flowserve Co. has a one year low of $25.87 and a one year high of $44.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.77.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). Flowserve had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $898.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.43 million. Equities analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FLS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Cowen raised shares of Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flowserve presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.57.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

