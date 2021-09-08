FlypMe (FYP) Hits Market Capitalization of $870,306.00

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. In the last seven days, FlypMe has traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar. FlypMe has a market cap of $870,306.00 and $3,147.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FlypMe coin can currently be bought for $0.0493 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00059091 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002921 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.62 or 0.00158966 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00014774 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00044430 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $336.10 or 0.00725680 BTC.

FlypMe Profile

FYP is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

FlypMe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

