Font Market Cap Reaches $1.38 Million (FONT)

Font (CURRENCY:FONT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One Font coin can now be bought for about $3.56 or 0.00007686 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Font has a total market cap of $1.38 million and $4,662.00 worth of Font was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Font has traded down 39.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Font Coin Profile

FONT is a coin. It launched on February 19th, 2021. Font’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 387,278 coins. The Reddit community for Font is https://reddit.com/r/fontcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Font’s official Twitter account is @fontcommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “Font.Community is a decentralized community of Font designers, users, buyers, and speculators. Font.Community is built to disrupt and democratize the font marketplace. “

Font Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Font directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Font should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Font using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

