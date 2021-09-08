Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $47.26

Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.26 and last traded at $46.21, with a volume of 131463 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.76.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FWONA shares. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Formula One Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.28.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $501.00 million for the quarter. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after buying an additional 60,006 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 56,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 23,759 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 82,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 6,968 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. 9.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Formula One Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FWONA)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

