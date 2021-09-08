Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Raises Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) by 38.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 592,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,688,000 after buying an additional 10,064 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 252,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,096,000 after acquiring an additional 10,783 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 191,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after acquiring an additional 37,182 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 7,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 69,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 5,859 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLQD opened at $51.73 on Wednesday. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.61 and a twelve month high of $52.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.82.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%.

