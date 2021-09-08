Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Trims Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 42.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,240 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,588 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 0.3% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 36,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,347,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 12.9% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CDW by 3.2% during the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,660 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CDW by 2.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 105,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,348,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in CDW during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total transaction of $16,166,483.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.69, for a total transaction of $573,546.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,445,133.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,746 shares of company stock valued at $17,993,133 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW opened at $201.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $105.87 and a twelve month high of $203.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.94.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. CDW had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 87.83%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDW. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.33.

About CDW

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

