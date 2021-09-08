Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $809.71 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) will announce sales of $809.71 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Fortinet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $807.00 million to $815.00 million. Fortinet posted sales of $651.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full year sales of $3.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.62 billion to $3.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fortinet.
Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.76 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share.
Fortinet stock opened at $314.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $284.22 and a 200-day moving average of $230.72. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $106.75 and a 1 year high of $322.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $51.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.59, a P/E/G ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.12.
In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total transaction of $2,408,069.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,978.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total value of $12,050,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,978,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,127,932.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,080 shares of company stock valued at $15,046,015 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Fortinet in the second quarter worth $33,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Fortinet in the first quarter worth $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 33.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 102.2% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 280.0% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Fortinet
Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.
Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortinet (FTNT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.