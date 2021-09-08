Frax (FRAX) Market Cap Hits $316.44 Million

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Frax has a market cap of $316.44 million and $6.26 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Frax has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One Frax coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Frax alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00060973 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.40 or 0.00134323 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.35 or 0.00194509 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,343.78 or 0.07198205 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,374.57 or 0.99831326 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.03 or 0.00742761 BTC.

Frax Profile

Frax launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 315,065,691 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.