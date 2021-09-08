Frax Share (FXS) Achieves Market Cap of $83.70 Million

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 8th. Frax Share has a market capitalization of $83.70 million and approximately $19.47 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax Share coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.16 or 0.00011193 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Frax Share has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00059767 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.89 or 0.00131983 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.60 or 0.00187712 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,337.73 or 0.07234640 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,112.07 or 0.99949428 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $415.25 or 0.00900060 BTC.

Frax Share’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 coins and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 coins. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

