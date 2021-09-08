Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 13,777 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 422,140 shares.The stock last traded at $38.50 and had previously closed at $38.91.

Several brokerages have commented on FMS. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Nord/LB upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.16 and a 200 day moving average of $39.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 5.74%. As a group, analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 4.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 26.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 6.2% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 2.1% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 17,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. 3.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

