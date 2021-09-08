Freshii (TSE:FRII) Trading Down 4.2%

Freshii Inc. (TSE:FRII) shares dropped 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.06 and last traded at C$2.07. Approximately 15,367 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 35,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.16.

Separately, Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Freshii from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.58. The firm has a market cap of C$65.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.07.

Freshii Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and operates quick-serve restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its restaurants offer salads, bowls, burritos, wraps, soups, juices, smoothies, frozen yogurt, drinks, snacks, breakfast, and products for kids. As of April 14, 2021, the company operated 411 restaurants in 15 countries worldwide.

