Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $118.69 Million

Brokerages expect Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) to post sales of $118.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Freshpet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $117.36 million and the highest is $120.40 million. Freshpet reported sales of $84.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full-year sales of $445.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $444.91 million to $446.37 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $584.49 million, with estimates ranging from $578.00 million to $591.19 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Freshpet.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $108.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.05 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on FRPT shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Freshpet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freshpet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.79.

In other Freshpet news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.41, for a total value of $338,311.77. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 134,857 shares in the company, valued at $22,846,124.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total transaction of $549,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $549,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,949 shares of company stock valued at $3,346,467. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 4.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 74.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 48.3% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 0.6% during the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 14,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $130.70 on Wednesday. Freshpet has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $186.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -311.19 and a beta of 0.72.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

