Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) CEO Buys $49,520.80 in Stock

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) CEO Mike J. Taylor bought 4,144 shares of Friedman Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $49,520.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Friedman Industries stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.78. The stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,562. Friedman Industries, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $15.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.67.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.58). Friedman Industries had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business had revenue of $49.21 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Friedman Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,443,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Friedman Industries by 30.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 280,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 66,363 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Friedman Industries by 104.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 29,076 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Friedman Industries during the second quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Friedman Industries by 2.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 558,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 14,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Friedman Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Friedman Industries Company Profile

Friedman Industries, Inc engages in the provision of manufacture and trade of steel products. It operates through the Coil and Tubular segments. The Coil segment produces and markets hot-rolled steel and coils. The Tubular segment focuses on the operation of two electric resistance welded pipe mills with a combined outside diameter.

