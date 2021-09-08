FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $29.25 Million

Analysts expect that FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) will report $29.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for FS Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.50 million and the highest is $30.00 million. FS Bancorp posted sales of $36.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will report full-year sales of $120.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $119.00 million to $122.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $117.45 million, with estimates ranging from $116.00 million to $118.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FS Bancorp.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $29.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.85 million. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 30.63%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of FS Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

In related news, Director Margaret R. Piesik sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $104,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret R. Piesik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $35,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,708 shares of company stock valued at $367,439 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in FS Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in FS Bancorp by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in FS Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in FS Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 29.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FSBW opened at $32.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. FS Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.63 and a 1 year high of $36.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.11 and its 200 day moving average is $22.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.93 million, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.47%.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

