FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $33.77. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December shares last traded at $33.77, with a volume of 257 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December stock. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.