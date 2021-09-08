FTX Token Achieves Market Cap of $7.05 Billion (FTT)

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One FTX Token coin can now be bought for about $74.77 or 0.00162072 BTC on popular exchanges. FTX Token has a total market capitalization of $7.05 billion and $2.66 billion worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FTX Token has traded up 19.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00058597 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002871 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00014350 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00044084 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.13 or 0.00715564 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000365 BTC.

About FTX Token

FTX Token (CRYPTO:FTT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 345,219,294 coins and its circulating supply is 94,346,958 coins. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx . FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official . FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

Buying and Selling FTX Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

