Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $220.87 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) to report $220.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $217.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $226.00 million. Fulton Financial posted sales of $220.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full year sales of $898.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $887.20 million to $910.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $874.57 million, with estimates ranging from $865.00 million to $881.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fulton Financial.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $214.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.31 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 25.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.17 price target on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of Fulton Financial stock opened at $15.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.62 and its 200-day moving average is $16.51. Fulton Financial has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FULT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,438,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,083 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 1,095.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 657,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,380,000 after acquiring an additional 602,761 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,450,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,532,000 after acquiring an additional 508,644 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,920,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,228,000 after acquiring an additional 428,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,609,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,172,000 after acquiring an additional 272,775 shares during the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

