Function X Market Cap Tops $61.17 Million (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for about $0.71 or 0.00001538 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Function X has traded 32% lower against the dollar. Function X has a total market cap of $61.17 million and approximately $15.72 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,356.15 or 1.00234829 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00049226 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00008334 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.21 or 0.00067485 BTC.
- Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00008033 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000877 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00005928 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000149 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
Function X Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Function X Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.