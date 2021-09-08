Fundamental Research Raises Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target to C$134.29

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Fundamental Research from C$128.42 to C$134.29 in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 1st. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Fundamental Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.60% from the stock’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Canadian Banks (TSX: RY / TD / BNS / BMO / CM) – Valuation Metrics Still 6% Below Pre-Pandemic Levels” and dated August 31, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.”

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays raised Bank of Montreal from an “underperform” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a C$83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Bank of Montreal to C$149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$138.87.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock traded down C$0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$128.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 613,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,586. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of C$75.92 and a 12 month high of C$132.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$126.54 and a 200 day moving average of C$120.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$83.20 billion and a PE ratio of 11.98.

Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

