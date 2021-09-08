Fundamental Research Reaffirms Hold Rating for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Fundamental Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 1st. They presently have a C$148.51 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$142.64. Fundamental Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.10% from the stock’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Canadian Banks (TSX: RY / TD / BNS / BMO / CM) – Valuation Metrics Still 6% Below Pre-Pandemic Levels” and dated August 31, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “$158.00” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$157.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Cormark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$160.65.

Shares of CM traded down C$0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$145.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 662,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,034. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$144.99 and its 200-day moving average is C$135.76. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of C$96.42 and a 52-week high of C$152.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$65.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,400 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.83, for a total transaction of C$352,392.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$709,188.90. Also, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 18,727 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.86, for a total transaction of C$2,712,793.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,465 shares in the company, valued at C$1,226,239.90. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,727 shares of company stock worth $4,902,655.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

