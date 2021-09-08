Fuse Network Price Reaches $0.0980 on Exchanges (FUSE)

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. During the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded 22.4% higher against the dollar. Fuse Network has a market capitalization of $5.39 million and $231,987.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fuse Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0980 or 0.00000213 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00059743 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.02 or 0.00130642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.04 or 0.00198179 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,322.93 or 0.07233341 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,864.00 or 0.99836682 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.23 or 0.00731910 BTC.

Fuse Network Coin Profile

Fuse Network’s launch date was September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Buying and Selling Fuse Network

