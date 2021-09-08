Galaxy Digital (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) Trading 2.2% Higher

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) shares traded up 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.98 and last traded at $20.99. 207,116 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 353,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.55.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Galaxy Digital in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Galaxy Digital in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.14 and a 200-day moving average of $19.20.

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates in five business lines, which include trading, asset management, principal investments, investment banking, and mining. The company buys, sells, lends, and borrows cryptocurrencies and other digital assets, which include over-the-counter (OTC) liquidity provision, on-exchange market-making, OTC derivative trading, options, futures, borrowing and lending, proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

