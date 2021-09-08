GAM Holding AG Buys 50,769 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 295,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 50,769 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $5,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. Ruffer LLP bought a new position in Vipshop during the second quarter worth about $8,090,000. Tiger Pacific Capital LP lifted its stake in Vipshop by 130.2% during the second quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 2,664,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,462 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Vipshop by 10.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 367,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,371,000 after purchasing an additional 35,965 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Vipshop by 6.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 107,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Vipshop by 319.0% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 23,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 17,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.27.

Shares of VIPS stock opened at $15.56 on Wednesday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $13.02 and a 52-week high of $46.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $1.80. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Vipshop Profile

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

