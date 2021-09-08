GAM Holding AG Cuts Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

GAM Holding AG lessened its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HON opened at $222.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.11. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.85 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The company has a market capitalization of $153.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

In other news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.62.

Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

