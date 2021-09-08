GAM Holding AG Decreases Stock Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

GAM Holding AG decreased its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,601 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,322 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG owned about 0.05% of GoDaddy worth $7,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in GoDaddy by 176.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 238.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 737.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in GoDaddy by 54.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $77,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,852. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $264,296.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,843,976.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,014 shares of company stock worth $352,963 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

GDDY stock opened at $75.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 67.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.98. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.66 and a 12-month high of $93.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.73.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $931.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.26 million. GoDaddy had a net margin of 5.43% and a negative return on equity of 277.41%. GoDaddy’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.92.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.