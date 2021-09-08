GAM Holding AG Increases Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,710 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,585 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $6,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.8% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 77,735 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.5% in the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 48,419 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.0% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 41,589 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 250,004 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $15,225,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $55.98 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.85. The firm has a market cap of $74.96 billion, a PE ratio of 48.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.92) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.81.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

