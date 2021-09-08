GAM Holding AG Sells 13,564 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

GAM Holding AG lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,808 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 13,564 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Bank raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 15,838 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Torray LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In related news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock opened at $115.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.53 billion, a PE ratio of 48.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.48. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $81.75 and a twelve month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.15.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Further Reading: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.