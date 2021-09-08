GAM Holding AG Sells 60,063 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

GAM Holding AG lessened its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 56.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,914 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 60,063 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $7,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,056,730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $139,579,000 after buying an additional 21,572 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 776,428 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,340,000 after buying an additional 20,947 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,159 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on KEYS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.60.

In other news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $106,336.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,549,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

KEYS opened at $181.17 on Wednesday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.62 and a fifty-two week high of $182.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.53.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

