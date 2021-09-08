GAM Holding AG Trims Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

GAM Holding AG cut its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Anthem were worth $8,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem in the first quarter worth $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the second quarter worth $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the first quarter worth $37,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 61.3% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $377.71 on Wednesday. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.10 and a twelve month high of $406.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $381.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $372.84. The firm has a market cap of $92.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.11%.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Anthem in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Anthem from $459.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.43.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

