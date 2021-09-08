GAMB Tops One Day Trading Volume of $145,467.00 (GMB)

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 8th. Over the last seven days, GAMB has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar. GAMB has a total market capitalization of $13.31 million and $145,467.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GAMB coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

GAMB Profile

GAMB (GMB) is a coin. It launched on July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. The official message board for GAMB is medium.com/@gambproject . The official website for GAMB is gamb.io . GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

GAMB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

