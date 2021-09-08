GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) CAO Kieran Caterina Sells 2,000 Shares

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) CAO Kieran Caterina sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $54,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,279.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

GAMCO Investors stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.72. The stock had a trading volume of 9,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,098. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.49 million, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.64. GAMCO Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.49 and a 12 month high of $29.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in GAMCO Investors during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 160.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,491 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 2,343.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 4,406 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 73.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,710 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 85.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,811 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 5,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded GAMCO Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

About GAMCO Investors

GAMCO Investors, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment advisory and asset management services. It provides investment services, which manages separate accounts for high net worth individuals, institutions, and qualified pension plans, and through the company’s role as advisor to a family of mutual funds.

