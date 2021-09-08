Game.com (GTC) Hits One Day Volume of $114,703.00

Game.com (CURRENCY:GTC) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. In the last seven days, Game.com has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. Game.com has a total market cap of $4.05 million and approximately $114,703.00 worth of Game.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Game.com coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00058483 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002799 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00014416 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.53 or 0.00151670 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $335.77 or 0.00722016 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00042039 BTC.

Game.com Coin Profile

Game.com (CRYPTO:GTC) is a coin. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. Game.com’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 761,444,190 coins. Game.com’s official message board is medium.com/@Game.com . Game.com’s official Twitter account is @gelert . Game.com’s official website is game.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Game.com Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Game.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Game.com should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Game.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

