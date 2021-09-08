Game.com Market Capitalization Reaches $3.88 Million (GTC)

Game.com (CURRENCY:GTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Game.com coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Game.com has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. Game.com has a total market cap of $3.88 million and $102,754.00 worth of Game.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00058767 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.95 or 0.00171455 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002863 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00014772 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $332.18 or 0.00721395 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00043114 BTC.

Game.com Profile

Game.com (CRYPTO:GTC) is a coin. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Game.com’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 761,444,190 coins. The official website for Game.com is game.com . Game.com’s official message board is medium.com/@Game.com . Game.com’s official Twitter account is @gelert

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

