GameCredits (GAME) Price Tops $0.15

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 8th. One GameCredits coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000322 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GameCredits has traded 9% lower against the dollar. GameCredits has a market cap of $22.76 million and $186,195.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.88 or 0.00392713 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006900 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000614 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003397 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000290 BTC.

GameCredits (CRYPTO:GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 152,651,794 coins. GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits . The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

