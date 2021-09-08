GamerCoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.46 Million (GHX)

GamerCoin (CURRENCY:GHX) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 8th. GamerCoin has a market cap of $19.66 million and $2.46 million worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GamerCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0603 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, GamerCoin has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00060973 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.40 or 0.00134323 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.35 or 0.00194509 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,343.78 or 0.07198205 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,374.57 or 0.99831326 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.03 or 0.00742761 BTC.

GamerCoin Profile

GamerCoin’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 326,113,754 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom

GamerCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GamerCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GamerCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GamerCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

