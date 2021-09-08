GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Shares Sold by Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 47.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GameStop were worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GME. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop in the first quarter valued at about $31,985,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 10.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 916,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,032,000 after buying an additional 84,454 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 217.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 61,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,661,000 after buying an additional 42,088 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of GameStop during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,985,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GameStop during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,519,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

Get GameStop alerts:

GME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of GameStop from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $51.86.

In related news, Director James Grube sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.78, for a total transaction of $413,782.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,568.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GameStop stock traded down $6.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $192.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,282,042. GameStop Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $483.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $180.87 and a 200 day moving average of $184.44. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of -109.34 and a beta of -2.20.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.38. GameStop had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.61) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.