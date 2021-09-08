Gamma Communications (OTCMKTS:GAMCF) Shares Down 0.7%

Gamma Communications plc (OTCMKTS:GAMCF)’s share price fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.54 and last traded at $28.54. 2,207 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 2,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.73.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.15.

Gamma Communications Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GAMCF)

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized business. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, inbound call control, and network services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Gamma Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamma Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.