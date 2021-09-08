Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Trading Down 7.9%

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU)’s share price traded down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.01 and last traded at $3.02. 84,366 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 10,579,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $2.60 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a report on Monday, July 26th. CLSA cut Gaotu Techedu from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $2.70 in a report on Monday, July 26th. cut Gaotu Techedu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Gaotu Techedu from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gaotu Techedu currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $8.80.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.14. The firm has a market cap of $751.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of -1.29.

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

