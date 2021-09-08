Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) EVP Sells $992,812.50 in Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.50, for a total value of $992,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:IT traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $312.58. The stock had a trading volume of 391,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,930. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.86 and a fifty-two week high of $317.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $282.29 and its 200 day moving average is $233.87. The stock has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.16, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. Gartner had a return on equity of 67.28% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Gartner by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,009,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,107,000 after purchasing an additional 105,577 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,461,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $352,822,000 after purchasing an additional 13,240 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Gartner by 491.4% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 974,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $177,923,000 after purchasing an additional 809,840 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 70,458.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $219,425,000 after acquiring an additional 904,681 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 25.4% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 849,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $155,076,000 after acquiring an additional 171,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IT. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gartner from $266.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.33.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

