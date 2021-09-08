GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) is DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 147.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,500 shares during the quarter. GDS comprises about 1.9% of DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. DigitalBridge Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of GDS worth $16,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of GDS in the second quarter worth $45,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of GDS in the first quarter worth $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GDS in the second quarter worth $71,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of GDS in the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GDS by 69.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on GDS from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet lowered GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

NASDAQ:GDS traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.31. 22,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,253,919. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.10. GDS Holdings Limited has a one year low of $49.16 and a one year high of $116.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.59 and a beta of 1.00.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.60). GDS had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.77) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

