Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Geberit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Geberit has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

GBERY traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.52. 1,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,722. Geberit has a fifty-two week low of $56.43 and a fifty-two week high of $84.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.43.

Geberit AG engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of sanitary products and systems for the residential and industrial construction industry. It offers installation and flushing systems such as installation systems, cisterns and mechanisms; bathroom system such as bathroom ceramics and furniture, showers and bathtubs, taps and controls, and shower toilets; and piping systems such as building drainage and supply systems.

